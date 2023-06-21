7Pixels (7PXS) One Day Volume Reaches $5,259.16

7Pixels (7PXS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One 7Pixels token can currently be purchased for about $2.10 or 0.00007013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. 7Pixels has a market capitalization of $34.10 million and $5,259.16 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 7Pixels alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000029 BTC.

7Pixels Profile

7Pixels was first traded on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.10426535 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,842.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 7Pixels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 7Pixels and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.