Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AGD)

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2023

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGDGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AGD stock opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $10.61.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 317.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at about $345,000.

About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

(Get Rating)

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

See Also

Dividend History for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD)

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.