Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AGD)

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AGD stock opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $10.61.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 317.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at about $345,000.

About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

