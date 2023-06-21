Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

ACN has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.58.

Accenture Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE ACN traded down $4.17 on Wednesday, reaching $313.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,117,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.03. Accenture has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $327.93.

Insider Activity at Accenture

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

