Adams Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 2,241 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $767,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,891,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $307,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $1,134,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PARA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.09.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

PARA stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.54. 5,764,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,341,744. Paramount Global has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $27.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -25.64%.

Insider Activity at Paramount Global

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,690,583.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paramount Global Profile



Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Stories

