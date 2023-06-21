Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 1,244 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises 1.3% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VLO traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,336,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,565. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.40.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.46.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

