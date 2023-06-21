Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Cut by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 626 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $485.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $518.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

