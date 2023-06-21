Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.65-$15.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.25 billion-$19.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.30 billion. Adobe also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $3.95-$4.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Adobe from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $511.19.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $8.38 on Wednesday, hitting $477.48. 5,198,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,428,452. The business’s fifty day moving average is $394.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.46. Adobe has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $518.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. State Street Corp raised its position in Adobe by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,180,322,000 after purchasing an additional 269,173 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,397,107 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,092,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

