AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL) Trading Up 1.2%

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.42 and last traded at $19.32. Approximately 246,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 459,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $368.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of -0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,006,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its position in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 320,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 157,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 72,045 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000.

About AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

The AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that takes long positions in low beta US stocks, offset by short positions in high beta US stocks. BTAL was launched on Sep 13, 2011 and is managed by AGF.

