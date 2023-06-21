Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKTX. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 228,100 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,273,528 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,703,000. 13.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

