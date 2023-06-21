Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 1,012 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Albert D Mason Inc. lowered its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Omnicom Group accounts for about 1.6% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 80.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $93.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.74. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $96.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,500 shares of company stock worth $12,073,741. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

