Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVC) Announces GBX 1.27 Dividend

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.27 ($0.02) per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Albion Venture Capital Trust Stock Performance
LON:AAVC remained flat at GBX 47.60 ($0.61) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £66.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1,190.00 and a beta of -0.08. Albion Venture Capital Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 45 ($0.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 51 ($0.65). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 47.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.23.
Albion Venture Capital Trust Company Profile
