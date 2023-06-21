Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVC) Announces GBX 1.27 Dividend

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.27 ($0.02) per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Albion Venture Capital Trust Stock Performance

LON:AAVC remained flat at GBX 47.60 ($0.61) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £66.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1,190.00 and a beta of -0.08. Albion Venture Capital Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 45 ($0.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 51 ($0.65). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 47.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.23.

Albion Venture Capital Trust Company Profile

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC is a venture capital trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in information technology, healthcare technology, environmental sector and fintech sector related companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking, and agriculture.

