Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.10.

Shares of Alcoa stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.91. 4,849,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,872,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average of $43.16. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alcoa will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

