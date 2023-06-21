Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Gap Down to $7.30

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.30, but opened at $7.12. Alector shares last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 66,436 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alector from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Alector from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Alector from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alector currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Alector Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.20. Alector had a negative net margin of 107.05% and a negative return on equity of 57.31%. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 4,092 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $28,234.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,628.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $36,259.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,651,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,392,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $28,234.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,628.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,397 shares of company stock valued at $71,739. 12.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alector

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Alector by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 221,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 32,911 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alector by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,565,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,069,000 after purchasing an additional 335,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alector by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 26,435 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alector by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 964,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 282,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Featured Articles

