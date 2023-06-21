Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.48

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$21.48 and last traded at C$21.50, with a volume of 198128 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AP.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$32.25 to C$27.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$36.50 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Stock Down 2.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.