Alpha Finance Lab Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.26 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 21st. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $115.19 million and $5.26 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003288 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006728 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000519 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00015287 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.