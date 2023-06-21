Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.30

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 1282539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Altice USA from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Altice USA Trading Down 6.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $628,000. AM Squared Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 9.9% in the first quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 51.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 16,862 shares in the last quarter. 56.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

