Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.08. 128,271 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,229,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $819.20 million, a PE ratio of -253.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Altus Power had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William F. Concannon purchased 18,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $104,144.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,168.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Altus Power news, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $110,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,859,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,300,849.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Concannon acquired 18,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $104,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,528 shares in the company, valued at $699,168.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 274,500 shares of company stock worth $1,384,925 and have sold 275,000 shares worth $1,497,500. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Altus Power by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,447,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,850,000 after buying an additional 2,553,284 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth $12,973,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Altus Power by 1,231.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,723,000 after buying an additional 1,571,727 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth $11,025,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Altus Power by 1,188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 752,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after buying an additional 694,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

