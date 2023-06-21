Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.97

Shares of Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.97 and last traded at C$9.87, with a volume of 10781 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.75.

Alvopetro Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$359.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.54.

Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$23.19 million for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 42.20% and a net margin of 51.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. will post 1.4875776 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

