Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Brian C. White Sells 3,297 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) CFO Brian C. White sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $279,585.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ambarella Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of AMBA opened at $82.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.64. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $99.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 29.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $105.00 to $97.28 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,832,000 after acquiring an additional 56,927 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,819,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,620,000 after purchasing an additional 202,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,042,000 after purchasing an additional 161,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,413,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,454,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

