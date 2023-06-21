Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives $109.40 Average PT from Analysts

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Amedisys from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Amedisys stock opened at $91.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.90. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $131.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,633,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,844,000 after acquiring an additional 386,411 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,939,000 after acquiring an additional 329,891 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth $26,014,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth $20,775,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Articles

