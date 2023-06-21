Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Short Interest Update

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 654,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 331.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 161.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMED. SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Amedisys from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Amedisys from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.75.

Shares of AMED opened at $91.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $131.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

