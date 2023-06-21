American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Position Cut by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $27,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.23.
Shares of AEP opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.79%.
American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.
