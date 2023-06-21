American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 972,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,565 shares during the period. American Water Works accounts for 0.8% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $142,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 296.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

American Water Works stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.95. 180,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,313. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $162.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

