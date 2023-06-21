AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $185.86

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $185.86 and last traded at $185.70, with a volume of 159143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $184.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $50,000,021.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,090,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,994,988,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $1,756,902.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 600,273 shares of company stock worth $105,410,246. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 262.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

