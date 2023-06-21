Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.47

Shares of Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.47 and last traded at C$1.49, with a volume of 15100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.49.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$154.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 2.33.

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Amex Exploration Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 117 mining claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. It also holds interest in Lebel-Sur-Quévillon and Eastmain River projects located in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

