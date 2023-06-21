Ampleforth Governance Token Price Up 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can now be bought for $2.40 or 0.00007888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market cap of $36.63 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ampleforth Governance Token

Ampleforth Governance Token’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,259,210 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ampleforth Governance Token is www.ampleforth.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “FORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.

AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.

FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

