Analysts Set The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Target Price at $91.67

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:HHC opened at $74.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.82 and its 200 day moving average is $78.56. Howard Hughes has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $89.58.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Howard Hughes will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 15,609 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,166,148.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,489,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,914,407.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $142,326.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at $605,674.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 15,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $1,166,148.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,489,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,914,407.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 301,554 shares of company stock worth $22,455,027 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Howard Hughes by 39.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 72,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 14.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

