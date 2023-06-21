Analysts Set UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Target Price at $18.84

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.65.

UBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,454,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,652,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Trading Down 1.6 %

UBS opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $22.30.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that UBS Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UBS Group

(Get Rating

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.