Analysts Set Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Target Price at $140.50

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UHS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Securities upgraded Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Insider Activity

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $439,733.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,547.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Steve Filton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,045,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $439,733.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,547.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,547,996 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $149.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.39 and a 200 day moving average of $137.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $154.65.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

