Analyzing BKF Capital Group (BKFG) & Its Rivals

BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG – Get Rating) is one of 85 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare BKF Capital Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.9% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get BKF Capital Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares BKF Capital Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKF Capital Group 47.77% 30.32% 24.19% BKF Capital Group Competitors 14.51% 17.50% 8.67%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

BKF Capital Group has a beta of -0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BKF Capital Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.00, suggesting that their average stock price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BKF Capital Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BKF Capital Group Competitors 621 3105 3584 122 2.43

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 23.69%. Given BKF Capital Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BKF Capital Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BKF Capital Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BKF Capital Group $3.04 million $2.24 million 5.43 BKF Capital Group Competitors $2.43 billion $242.63 million 32.94

BKF Capital Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group. BKF Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BKF Capital Group rivals beat BKF Capital Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

BKF Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BKF Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in publicly and privately owned businesses in the United States. The company also provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions advisory, and capital raising services to lower and middle-market companies. It also manufactures and markets data storage system products and power solutions under the Qualstar brand name. BKF Capital Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BKF Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKF Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.