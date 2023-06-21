Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 42.44, a quick ratio of 42.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.44%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.50%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Robert A. Kasdin acquired 25,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $238,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,739 shares in the company, valued at $817,950.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,281,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,833,000 after acquiring an additional 158,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,263,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,764,000 after acquiring an additional 122,504 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,014,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,715,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,827,000 after acquiring an additional 536,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after acquiring an additional 107,180 shares during the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

