Apollo Currency Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $4.57 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $476,503.94 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00043688 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00030660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014262 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

