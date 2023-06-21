Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.01 and last traded at $44.01. 44 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 23 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.70.

Arcadis Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.06.

Get Arcadis alerts:

Arcadis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.6908 per share. This is an increase from Arcadis’s previous dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%.

About Arcadis

Arcadis NV offers design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets in The Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligence segments. The company offers architectural and urbanism services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.