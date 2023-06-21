Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Sets New 12-Month High at $74.90

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.90 and last traded at $74.88, with a volume of 36779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.24.

ACA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.56. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $549.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.47%.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $594,411.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,039.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $594,411.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,039.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total value of $162,700.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,312. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 253.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

