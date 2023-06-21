argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $465.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $455.00 to $465.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on argenx in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on argenx from $182.00 to $494.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Securities increased their price target on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $456.16.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $401.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.20 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.78. argenx has a 12 month low of $333.07 and a 12 month high of $423.99.

Institutional Trading of argenx

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by $1.82. The business had revenue of $229.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 79.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that argenx will post -6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in argenx by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in argenx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in argenx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in argenx by 728.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

(Get Rating)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.