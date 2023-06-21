Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ARGO. Raymond James lowered shares of Argo Group International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Compass Point downgraded Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Argo Group International Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE ARGO opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.03. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $40.15.

Institutional Trading of Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $419.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.90 million. Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 1,128.4% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 185,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 170,056 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 385.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 264,412 shares in the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter valued at about $80,747,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,097,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

