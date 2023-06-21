Aries Wealth Management Has $285,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Aries Wealth Management lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on LHX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:LHX opened at $195.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.55 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.11.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.