Aries Wealth Management Sells 30 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Aries Wealth Management decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $6,709,000. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Insider Activity

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $458.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $461.69 and a 200 day moving average of $469.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.