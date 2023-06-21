Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 101.50 ($1.30). 137,441 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 92,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103 ($1.32).

Arix Bioscience Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 65.00 and a quick ratio of 117.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 104.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 107.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £131.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -461.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Arix Bioscience

In related news, insider Debra Barker purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £27,560 ($35,265.52). Company insiders own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Arix Bioscience Company Profile

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

