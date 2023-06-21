Ark (ARK) One Day Volume Hits $3.39 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Ark has a market cap of $41.16 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000790 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008925 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000240 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002067 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002490 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,758,036 coins and its circulating supply is 173,758,812 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

