Ark (ARK) Trading Up 10.7% This Week

Ark (ARK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000795 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $41.62 million and $3.29 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008900 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000241 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002077 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002502 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,763,350 coins and its circulating supply is 173,763,224 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

