Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,293 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for about 0.4% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,587. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.17. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $94.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

