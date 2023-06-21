Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Sells 22,062 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,953 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 22,062 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.7% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080,700 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Trading Down 2.7 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.06. 9,836,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,654,836. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.33. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

