Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $3.16.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.
Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.
