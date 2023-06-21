ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. ATA Creativity Global has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 24.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.