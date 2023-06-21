ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATI. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $281,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,946,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI

ATI Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in ATI by 65.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in ATI by 6.4% during the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 7,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in ATI by 16.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in ATI by 4.1% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in ATI by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

ATI opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average is $36.64. ATI has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $43.32.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ATI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ATI will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

About ATI

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

