Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 46,586 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,586 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $8,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 73,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 29,491 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 74,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 33,235 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 128,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,249,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.49. The company had a trading volume of 443,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,659. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

