Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,033 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEY. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 71,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 72,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $460,000.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

PEY stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $19.21. The company had a trading volume of 131,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,460. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $22.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.0713 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

