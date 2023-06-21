Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Takes Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $89,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.49. 377,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,408. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.96 and a 1-year high of $100.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.32.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

