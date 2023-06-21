Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $139.36. The company had a trading volume of 965,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,130. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.21 and a 12-month high of $160.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

